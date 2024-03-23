ActionSA Manifesto: Only ActionSA can fix South Africa, says Herman Mashaba

Safer communities, 4.8 million “real” jobs, secured borders, access to affordable, quality education and healthcare services are the five key priorities that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba promised, should his party win the 2024 national and provincial elections. Mashaba delivered the ActionSA Manifesto at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg, to a packed crowd dressed in full of green regalia, saying his party will fix South Africa and restore its image.

“Our plan will unlock millions of new jobs, safer communities, secured borders, access to quality education and healthcare for all, and for the first time, the inclusive empowerment of all previously disadvantaged South Africans, as well as those who have been hamstrung by three decades under an uncaring, unethical and unpatriotic government,” he said. Addressing the crowd, Mashaba said their manifesto was not a long list of populist promises and unrealistic commitments, but rather a list of promises to improve the lives of citizens. “It is a vision of what is possible under an ethical and competent government and forms of programmatic and implementable plan to fixing South Africa by addressing the greatest challenges facing our people, he said. Mashaba, however, emphasised that securing borders would be his greatest priority as president to bring an end to illegal immigration, and the inflow of illicit goods, while streamlining legal immigration.

“We have always said that we want the people of the world to come to South Africa, but, they must do so legally and when they are here, they must obey our laws. “Fixing this issue starts with securing our porous borders. We remain apologetic about our stance on this. We will stop the flow of illicit and counterfeit goods which endanger our people, he said. In addition to securing borders, the ActionSA leader said they will overhaul the Home Affairs Department to clamp down on corruption and the issuing of fraudulent documentation. He said under an ActionSA government, the printing of falsified identity documents will never be allowed.