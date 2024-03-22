'All systems go': ActionSA ready to paint Joburg green ahead of its manifesto launch

ActionSA says it is all systems go ahead of the party's election manifesto launch at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg this weekend. This is, according to the party, an event dedicated to all South Africans who have been let down by a failed political establishment – people who are looking for hope.

The manifesto launch will be held at the Ellis Park Indoor Arena on Saturday with an advertised seating capacity of 5,000 which will be filled by its supporters in Gauteng and mostly Johannesburg. Briefing the media, the party's national chairperson Michael Beaumont said they welcome the opportunity to launch their manifesto last. "We have had the chance to witness the political establishment misread the national mood spectacularly by making grandiose promises that lack credibility.

"This has set ActionSA up to focus not just on what an ActionSA government will deliver, but also to communicate credible plans on how this will be implemented so that South Africans can believe in an alternative to the failed establishment," he said. Beaumont said the manifesto will be grounded in their prioritised plans, including growing the economy and creating jobs through private and public sector programmes, implementing inclusive economic empowerment and a universal basic income grant, the blueprint and timeline for ending load shedding, achievement of law and order, with a focus on corruption, substance abuse, and gender-based violence, as well as the securing of our borders. "ActionSA is pleased that these plans will be led by our president who remains one of very few party leaders who have any kind of track record in government, and even fewer with a positive track record. South Africans have been failed, time and again by political rhetoric which has never translated into tangible improvements in the lives of South Africans," he said.

He added that ActionSA was ready to stage the historic event ahead of their first national and provincial election, happening at a time in which citizens were looking for a tested and credible alternative to a political establishment that they could not wait to vote out of office. The 2024 elections will be held on May 29.