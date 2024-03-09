ActionSA’s Premier candidate in Limpopo resigns to join Zuma’s MK Party

ActionSA’s Limpopo Premier candidate and chairperson Letsiri Phaahla has resigned from the party to join former President Jacob Zuma’s Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Phaahla was amongst the party’s premier candidates appointed recently ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa for May 29.

He also served as ActionSA’s Provincial Secretary in the province. His resignation comes months after Sello Lediga, who was also the chairperson resigned to focus on his writing career. In a statement, the party confirmed it had received Phaahla’s resignation letter and that his membership was terminated.

“ActionSA has accepted the resignation and terminated the membership of its Limpopo Provincial Chairperson, Letsiri Phaahla, following the learning of his joining MK,” it said. The party however accused the chairperson of being sponsored to join MKP. “It was later found out that Phaahla had been negotiating his membership of MK for some time while extolling the virtues of ActionSA in the campaign.

“It is believed from credible sources that Phaahla was offered considerable financial inducement to join MK. This is the kind of patronage politics that has no place in ActionSA,” it said. ActionSA said his move was an indictment upon himself, explaining that any person who left ActionSA to join MK had been ideologically confused and contributed to the notion of ethical leadership if they align with the values of Zuma. “Unfortunately, patronage politics has become too common in South Africa and candidate deadlines have become like transfer windows for those whose political alignment is for sale. ActionSA welcomes the departure of such compromised leaders from its ranks before an election before they sit in a legislature where they abuse the role of a public servant for their own ends,” it said.