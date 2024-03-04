Almost 100 high-ranking ANC members to be axed from poll list, following Integrity Commission report

In a bid to clean out corruption, the African National Congress’ (ANC) Integrity Commission has advocated that almost 100 members who are implicated in the state capture report be axed from the 2024 election candidates list. The proposal comes after concerns were raised internally that it would not be appropriate for people embroiled in the corruption scandal to represent them ahead of the polls.

The elections will be held on May 29. Some of the 97 members implicated include the likes of chairperson Gwede Mantashe, deputy secretary-general Nomvula Monkonyane, and former minister Malusi Gigaba. Mantashe and Mokonyane were found to have directly benefited through cash, gifts, and security upgrades, from proceeds of the State Capture beneficiaries, Bosasa, while Gigaba was found to have benefited through the Gupta brothers.

As reported in the City Press Newspaper, five of the members implicated were cleared by the commission, while 62 others were deferred to the disciplinary committee. According to the newspaper, President Cyril Ramaphosa was cleared of the Phala Phala matter, while Mantashe was freed from the Bosasa allegations. As stated, the report was submitted to the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to meet the IEC’s deadline for the candidate list.

Political parties are expected to submit their candidate lists for provincial legislatures and Parliament by March 8, as the IEC announced. Last month, in a post-NEC briefing on the outcomes of the Lekgotla meeting, Mbalula said the NEC was yet to process some of the cases of their members who were implicated in the state capture report. He stated that the cases had been processed by the Integrity Commission.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the party's Electoral Committee has provided an update on the progress of the candidate selection process for the upcoming elections. He said that according to the committee, the process was running smoothly and was expected to be completed by mid-February. Meanwhile, the commission's report has put pressure on the ANC's leadership to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the impact of the implications.