Matter of 90 ANC members implicated in State Capture handed over to DC - Mbalula

The African National Congress (ANC) has deferred the matter of party members implicated in Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture report, to its disciplinary committee. Some of the 90 members implicated include the likes of chairperson Gwede Mantashe, deputy secretary-general Nomvula Monkonyane and former minister Malusi Gigaba.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the National Executive Committee (NEC) was yet to process some of the cases of their members who were implicated in the state capture report. Mbalula addressed a post-NEC briefing on the outcomes of the NEC meeting at the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Thursday. He said the cases had been processed by the Integrity Commission.

"But others, in terms of the new NEC, have been processed. The Zondo Commission matter has been deferred to the disciplinary committee," he said. About 90 members of the ANC were implicated in Zondo’s report. Mbalula said some of the cases were handed over to the disciplinary committee.

Several prominent politicians and ministers implicated in the Zondo Commission’s inquiry into state capture occupy top positions in government. ANC chairperson and Energy Minister Mantashe, Mokonyane, and NEC member Malusi Gigaba were some of the senior party members who were implicated in the report. Mantashe and Mokonyane were found to have directly benefited through cash, gifts and security upgrades, from proceeds of the State Capture beneficiaries, Bosasa, while Gigaba was found to have benefited through the Gupta Brothers.

Zondo recommended Mokonyane be investigated for corruption, Mantashe be investigated and evidence be gathered with the intent to criminally prosecute Mantashe, while he also recommended Gigaba be subjected to further investigation on possible corruption and wilful and gross negligence in the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). “Tina Joemat-Pettersson was cleared by the integrity commission in this particular instance," said Mbalula, adding that other outstanding matters with regards to the commission will be dealt with when the matters have been finalised and presented to him. He said that the NEC would reflect and decide on them.

"We do not discuss the cases of individuals, as it is not our call, the NEC discusses cases as they are presented before them," he said. During the briefing, Mbalula said the ANC has completed its consolidation of the Framework on the Integrity Commission, thus paving the way for what it called an accelerated and beyond reproach implementation of processes to uphold the integrity of the party. Furthermore, he mentioned that the party's Electoral Committee has provided an update on the progress of the candidate selection process for the upcoming 2024 national elections.

He said that according to the committee, the process was running smoothly and expected to be completed by mid-February. "Once the process is finalised, the extended NEC will convene to review and approve the final list of candidates," he stated. However, he made it clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be the face of the elections and no one else.