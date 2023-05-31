ANC big wig Mike Mabuyakhulu returns to campaign after acquittal of corruption charges

Durban - Following his acquittal in the high profile R28 million North Sea Jazz Festival corruption case, former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, Mike Mabuyakhulu, says he will join the ranks of the ANC. Before stepping aside in March 2019 to focus on his trial, Mabuyakhulu served as deputy provincial chairperson.

BREAKING: ANC heavyweight and former MEC, Mike Mabuyakhulu, is now a free man after the Durban Commercial Crimes Court dismissed the corruption case against him. The case emanated from the R28 million North Sea Jazz Festival of 2012 while Mabuyakhulu was still in power. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 30, 2023 At the time, he was also in line for a parliamentary seat in the National Assembly. His corruption case relates to the exclusive R28 million jazz festival, which Mabuyakhulu’s department paid for. However, a dispute over the licence to stage the festival arose.

More on this Mike Mabuyakhulu, co-accused R28 million jazz festival corruption trial resumes

This, however, did not stop the department from releasing the money to the organisers. UPDATE: Former MEC and ANC KZN heavyweight, Mike Mabuyakhulu, says after walking free from the R28 million North Sea Jazz Festival corruption case, he will immediately join other ANC members in campaigning for the 2024 general elections. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 30, 2023 It was alleged that Mabuyakhulu received around R300 000, which was deposited into his bank account, and it referenced Ndiyema - his clan’s name. UPDATE: Former MEC and ANC KZN heavyweight, Mike Mabuyakhulu, says after walking free from the R28 million North Sea Jazz Festival corruption case, he will immediately join other ANC members in campaigning for the 2024 general elections. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 30, 2023 After years of the case being heard at the Durban High Court, Mabuyakhulu’s shackles were removed on the basis that the state was not able to conclusively prove its case.

He was then discharged after an application was made on the basis of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. The Act involves the right of an accused to be discharged from the offence he has allegedly committed when, at the close of the State’s case, there is no evidence on which the court may draw that conclusion. “Innocent as we knew ourselves to be, we never cast aspersions on the judicial system and neither did we seek to impugn the integrity of those entrusted with the task to deliver justice.

“Our conduct was informed by our faith and trust in our country’s criminal justice system. “It was also informed by our commitment not to drag the name of the ANC through the mud. “Our conduct was not informed by the fear that we would be found out because we knew that we had no case to answer.

“Our immediate task, following this welcome development, is to join millions of members and supporters of the ANC to campaign for the victory of the ANC in the upcoming general elections and to advance the march towards the national democratic society,” Mabuyakhulu said in a statement shortly after the court victory. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has since welcomed Mabuyakhulu back to its fold. “By and large, the withdrawal of these charges is a clear indication of the impartiality of the judiciary system in the country.

“The most important takeaway from this case is that not all those who have been charged are guilty. “Therefore, the well-established fundamental principle of law - the presumption of innocence until proven guilty should be observed all the time. “We congratulate Cde (comrade) Mike Mabuyakhulu following this sweet victory.

“We express our appreciation to his family, extended family members, friends and comrades who supported him during the most difficult period. “As the ANC, we say welcome back Ndiyema,” the party said in a statement. [email protected]