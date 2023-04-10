Mike Mabuyakhulu, co-accused R28 million jazz festival corruption trial resumes

Durban — The corruption trial of Mike Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused is set to resume in the Durban High Court on Tuesday. The 16 persons and companies are charged with corruption, theft and money laundering to the value of R28 million. The money was meant to host the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2012. The festival did not materialise but the money was allegedly paid to the service providers. Mabuyakhulu was Economic Development and Tourism MEC in KwaZulu-Natal at the time.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said that early last year, the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed a Section 342A application by Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused in relation to the criminal matter. “The application alleged unreasonable delays, however, the court found in favour of the state, saying that the delays were warranted.” The criminal trial proceedings had been provisionally adjourned to October 3, 2022.

According to the indictment, the alleged main role-players are Mabuyakhulu; Desmond Golding, head of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism; Ceaser Mkhize, owner and member of Soft Skills Communication 100 CC, Shaka Holdings and Maqhoboza Traders CC; Nothando Zungu, member of Soft Skills Communication and Ishashalazi Production CC; and Mabheleni Ntuli, the sole member of Supersize Investment 20 CC. The State alleges that although Golding was informed by Mojo that the jazz festival was no longer going to take place, he instructed that payment be authorised in November of that year. Bongani Shezi, former chief financial officer at the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, testified that he was instructed by Golding to effect payment and that he feared the consequences had he ignored the instruction.

Shezi told the court he was instructed to pay the remaining R26m to Soft Skills Communication 100 CC, which allegedly organised the jazz festival. The State alleges that Mabuyakhulu was given R300 000 which was allegedly paid into his personal bank account by Maqhoboza Traders CC. Mkhize appears as the company's representative.