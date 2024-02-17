‘ANC biggest loser in KZN’: DA’s Francois Rodgers urges people to reconsider vote for MK Party after IEC’s Zuma declaration

Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal leader François Rodgers says people should start reconsidering their vote for the MK Party after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) allegedly clarified that former President Jacob Zuma would not run for president again. "I wonder if that has settled in the people's minds whether they are going to start rethinking their support for MK," he said.

This comes after a heated by-election that took place in KZN last weekend.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has won the by-elections in Pongola in Ward 2, retaining the ward amid intense opposition by the MK Party of Zuma. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), again, fell short behind the two. "The biggest loser when it comes to MK is the ANC. We have seen by-elections recently in the province, with the ANC dropping well below 30%. Our polling puts them below 30% as well. They are in trouble," he said.

Rodgers noted the EFF has also dropped below 10%, stating that the IFP was also battling. He said it was not over until the elections were held, noting that political parties were gearing up for their manifestos across the country. However, Rodgers differed with the IPSOS predictions that the DA was trailing behind the EFF.

"I think the EFF is battling with MK. I don't think it will reach 20%. In our province (KZN), the EFF has dropped below 10% in this week's polling, MK is sitting at 18%, and the ANC is below 30%," he said. He spoke to the media on the sidelines of the DA's manifesto launch at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Saturday. Reflecting on DA leader John Steenhuisen's speech, Rodgers said it related to issues facing the country and hoped that people would consider their votes.