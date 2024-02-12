‘I won’t be surprised if he becomes a councillor’: Police Minister Bheki Cele teases former president Jacob Zuma for being ‘power hungry’

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member and Police Minister Bheki Cele says he won’t be surprised if former president Jacob Zuma becomes a councillor, given his “hunger for positions”. “I have never seen a person in positions like this, he even goes as far as looking for them in the mud. I won’t be surprised one day when he becomes a councillor,” he said.

Cele addressed the community of the uMlazi M section in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) over the weekend. Bheki Cele is really after President Zuma's attention and he is getting none from him. pic.twitter.com/2Fj8QTiu70 — Banele (@Gentlements) February 12, 2024 Other party members and leaders were also on the ground engaging with their supporters and encouraging them to vote for the party. This was part of mobilising people to the ANC’s 2024 manifesto launch rally on February 24 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Cde Bheki Cele interacting with the Community of Umlazi as part of the ANC mobilization for the Manifesto launch Rally on the 24 February.#RegisterToVoteANC#IamANC pic.twitter.com/TPGyfcbHo4 — African National Congress (@MYANC) February 10, 2024 Zuma served as the fourth president of the democratic South Africa from 2009 to 2018. He then resigned in 2018 after he was asked by the ANC to quit, following his alleged involvement with the Gupta brothers and state capture. After dropping out of the public eye, Zuma is now campaigning for the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK) which he announced in December that he will vote for in the upcoming 2024 national elections.

He said his conscience would not allow him to vote for the ANC or President Cyril Ramaphosa. “I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa. My conscience will not allow me to lie to the people of South Africa and pretend that the ANC of Ramaphosa was the one of (late former ANC leaders Albert) Luthuli, (Oliver) Tambo, and (Nelson) Mandela,” Zuma said. Meanwhile, the ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, also took a swipe at him, saying he could start his political party but not steal from them.

“Zuma can start his party but he can not steal what belongs to the ANC and try to make it his own thing. “We won’t allow that, we will chase him and come back with our spear (Umkhonto) so that he can move on. We did not fight with Msholozi, the ANC is home if he wants to come back,” he said. The two have been at loggerheads with the ANC, accusing Zuma of using the logo of MK to his benefit.