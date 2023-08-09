ANC chickens out of Mpembeni at 11th hour, leaving IFP to campaign by-elections uncontested

The much-anticipated political duel between the ANC and the IFP at Mpembeni in Richards Bay became a one-party affair after the governing party chickened out at the last minute. The abrupt withdrawal of the ANC left the IFP to stage its Women’s Day rally unhindered, placing it in a poll position to snatch the ward.

NEWS: The battle for ward 13 in the City of Umhlathuze has begun with both the IFP and the ANC staging community engagements in the same venue on women's day. The IEC is yet to proclaim the date for the by-elections following the resignation of a Councillor of the ANC. @IOL pic.twitter.com/ONJGqOaW48 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 8, 2023 The Mpembeni area falls under ward 13 of the IFP-led City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Empangeni) in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The area is heading for crucial by-elections on a date yet to be determined by the IEC (Independent Electoral Commission). The by-elections follow last month’s resignation of Lindokuhle Ndlovu, a youthful councillor of the ANC after he survived an assassination attempt.

The by-elections are crucial as if the ANC retains the ward, it would keep its ambitions of retaining the rich municipality it lost in November 2021 alive. If the IFP snatches the ward, it will tighten its grip on the municipality and only require the support of the DA to remain in power. UPDATE: The ANC in the Musa Dladla region has canned its women's day rally which was to compete with that of the IFP at Mpembeni (Ward 13 of Umhlathuze) outside Richards Bay. The ward will soon have crucial by-elections following the resignation of a Councillor of the ANC. @IOL pic.twitter.com/3Cy3efCauM — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 9, 2023 It can eliminate smaller parties like the ACDP (African Christian Democratic Party) which are currently keeping in power through a coalition pact that started after the ousting of the ANC.

The race to win the by-elections got off the ground on Tuesday when the IFP announced that it will stage the rally in the area. The IFP’s rally was addressed by Thami Ntuli, the IFP’s chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal and attended by Xolani Ngwezi who is the leader of the IFP in the district. Hours after that announcement by the IFP, the ANC announced that it was going to stage a community engagement in the same area to be addressed by the provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, setting the stage for the contest to see who enjoys the biggest crowd.

PICS: The IFP's Women's Day event at Mpembeni, ward 13 under the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Empangeni) in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The ANC has since cancelled its counter event, which was to be staged in the area. The ward will soon have crucial by-elections. @IOL pic.twitter.com/18VgFT0SLn — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 9, 2023 However, on Thursday morning, the ANC chickened out, telling its supporters that are new date would be announced. “Comrades, the office of the provincial secretary (Mtolo) informed me this morning that today’s programme has been shelved, and new arrangements would be communicated,” the leadership of the branch said in a message sent to members. IOL later learnt through leaked voice notes from the Whatsapp group of the branch that one of the fears was that no permission was properly sought from the area’s Induna (headman).

In another voice note, the leadership of the branch feared that the IFP was likely going to outclass them as it was also bringing along artists for its event. Ntuli went on to address their rally where he told their supporters and the people of the area that the IFP has a proven track record of clean governance and service delivery when the time for voting comes, they must look no further than it. [email protected]