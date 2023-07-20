ANC councillor resigns after surviving assassination attempt outside Richards Bay

An ANC councillor in the City of Umhlathuze in northern KwaZulu-Natal who survived an assassination attempt has resigned from his position with immediate effect. Lindokuhle Ndlovu of Ward 13 (in Mpembeni) was shot on Thursday night around 8pm while driving from his home.

He said the incident occurred after he dropped his children at home and had to go somewhere. While driving out, there was a group of men who appeared to be drunk. One of the men lay in the middle of the road.

It is then when he realised it was a trap and the shooting happened. Although he survived the incident, his car was riddled with bullets. Here is how seats are currently allocated in the City of Umhlathuze - ANC 25 SEATS, IFP 24 SEATS, DA 8 SEATS, EFF 6 SEATS, FF+ 1 SEAT ACDP 1 SEAT and NFP 1 SEAT. Vacancy: 1. The IFP is in coalition with the DA, ACDP and often times the NFP councillor sides with them. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 20, 2023 Ndlovu has since tendered his resignation from his position.

The news of his resignation were announced by his municipality in a statement signed off by council Speaker, Tobias Gumede, late on Wednesday. “Councillor Ndlovu's decision to resign comes shortly after surviving a third attempt on his life. We recall that just last week, Cllr Ndlovu courageously withstood a hail of bullets when his car was shot at while he was returning home on a Thursday evening. “It is worth noting that in 2021, Councillor Ndlovu also faced a life-threatening situation just before the local government elections, during his tenure as his party's councillor candidate for Ward 13,” the municipality said.

It said immediately after the assassination attempt, Ndlovu was provided with bodyguards by the municipality. “In response to the recent attempt on Cllr Ndlovu's life, the City had promptly assigned bodyguards and security personnel to ensure his safety. BREAKING: The Councillor of the ANC in the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Empangeni) who recently survived an assassination attempt, has resigned. Lindo Ndlovu resigned today, setting the stage for another fierce fight to win Ward 13 between the ANC and the IFP. @IOL pic.twitter.com/zYjbNOgH2g — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 19, 2023 “In his resignation letter, Councillor Ndlovu cited discussions with his family as the basis for his decision to step down as councillor.”’

Furthermore, the municipality said that the City Manager, Nkosenye Zulu, has been instructed by the Speaker to declare a vacancy so that the IEC can start preparations for by-elections. “During this transitional period, the Speaker (Gumede) shall oversee Ward 13 until a new councillor is elected, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery to the community,” the municipality added. Ndlovu confirmed to IOL that he has indeed resigned.