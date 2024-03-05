ANC in Ekurhuleni expected to brief media on governance development within city following chaotic chamber sitting

The African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni Regional Task Team (RTT) is set to brief the media on the governance development within the metro after it came to blows with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in council sitting last week. On Thursday, shocking and chaotic scenes broke out at the Ekurhuleni council meeting after ANC and EFF councillors got into a fistfight, with water bottles and papers being thrown at each other.

This was as the motion for a vote of no confidence against Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana was being tabled. ActionSA had put forward the motion of no confidence against Ngodwana owing to his “failure” to deliver services to the people of Ekurhuleni. The EFF wanted the motion to be withdrawn while ActionSA, ANC, and the DA were in support of the motion.

The ANC and EFF, who are in coalition in the metro, have been at loggerheads for a while now on who should have the upper hand in running the city. The briefing will touch on several issues including the recent chaotic scenes that disrupted the sitting as well as the state of service delivery to the residents of Ekurhuleni. The ANC in Gauteng slammed the EFF’s behaviour which led to the disruption of the sitting.

Provincial secretary-general Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza said the coalition government was not working for them but more especially for the residents who are enduring a lack of services. In a statement last week, the EFF defended its councillors and accused ANC councillors of "toxic and thuggish" behaviour in the metro.