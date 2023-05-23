ANC in KZN to know next month who will be its 2024 elections co-ordinator

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will get to know next month who will be its elections co-ordinator ahead of intensive campaigns for the 2024 provincial and national elections. That is because that matter is yet to be finalised by the ANC national executive committee (NEC), the highest decision-making body in between conferences.

So far only the National Working Committee (NWC) discussed the matter while it was in Durban. The issue of sending an elections co-ordinator was discussed when the NEC visited the province two weeks ago and met with branches. NEWS: After its visit to KwaZulu-Natal to meet with branches, the ANC NWC was alarmed to the extent that it is considering deploying an Elections Coordinator to oversee all campaigns from now until the 2024 elections. However, ANC national spokesperson, — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 23, 2023 Some branches allegedly raised concerns about the strength of the Siboniso Duma-led provincial executive committee (PEC) and its ability to manage its affairs.

During a meeting which was held after that visit, it was decided that the province needs an intervention in a form of a senior national leader to help it manage the elections which are expected to be tough. “That decision was taken after all views from the branches that were met were consolidated by deployees. “It became clear that with this current PEC and the electioneering machinery, the province would struggle to co-ordinate elections,” a source from the province told IOL.