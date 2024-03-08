ANC list to shed light on candidates implicated in state capture

The African National Congress (ANC) will shed more light on the fate of those implicated in the State Capture Report when it releases its list of candidates for Parliament on Monday. It was reported recently there were more than 90 ANC members who are implicated in state capture. The Integrity Commission had called for the removal of those implicated in state capture.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said on Friday the party has submitted its list to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). The deadline for parties to submit their lists to the IEC is Friday. Bhengu-Motsiri said the ANC’s Electoral Committee had received more than 2,400 nominations and the list was whittled down to 284 names by the committee. These were the candidates that were interviewed by the Electoral Committee, chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Bhengu-Motsiri said their list was balanced, with 52.5% of candidates being women and 17% being the youth. However, she said the special National Executive Committee had gone through a rigorous process to select the candidates. She said the Integrity Commission and the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of the ANC dealt with the cases of those who were implicated by the Zondo Commission.

“In terms of the names that were fingered, the Integrity Commission and the NDC cleared those comrades, you will find them in our list. They would have gone through a vetting process, which is done by the Electoral Committee. We will have the list by Monday. “There are those that have been flagged by virtue of having been fingered in the State Capture Commission Report. They were subjected to the internal process of the ANC, going through that process up until a stage where there was an agreement that they are not eligible to stand as public representatives. I am giving you a sense that there is no such a thing as a blanket approach in the State Capture Report, because we have to test each case on its merit. The State Capture Report must be assisted by the ANC’s own internal democratic processes,” said Bhengu-Motsiri. She said when the Integrity Commission received names of people implicated in the Zondo Commission, they were called to appear before the Integrity Commission.