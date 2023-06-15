ANC loses Greytown by-elections as resurgent IFP takes fiercely contested ward

Greytown - The ANC has lost the fiercely contested Matimatolo (Ward 2) by-elections under Umvoti (Greytown) Local Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The ward was snatched by the IFP, which garnered 1 052 votes, ousting the ANC, which got 485 votes.

During the November 2021 local government elections, the ward was won by the ANC and it became vacant when its councillor later died in office. On its way to winning the ward, the IFP also elbowed out former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani "PG" Mavundla, who contested under the banner of his party, the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), and only mustered 376 votes. The EFF, which also took part in the by-elections, got 67 votes.

All parties sent in their big guns and staged huge rallies and tried to woo voters, but in the end, the IFP emerged victorious. During their campaigns, parties accused each other of using state resources to woo voters. Despite the victory, the IFP is still not safe from losing the municipality as the ANC-ABC alliance still enjoys a clear majority in the council.

The IFP now holds 10 seats while the ANC holds nine seats. The ABC holds seven seats, while the DA holds a single seat. The ANC and the ABC are in a coalition while the IFP is in a coalition with the DA. The chairperson of the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, said their victory is a testament to the trust and confidence the community places in the IFP as the best alternative to address their challenges.

“Surpassing their opponents by a significant margin, the IFP’s triumph in the Umvoti Ward 2 by-elections highlights the enduring legacy of our founder and president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. “His exemplary leadership and dedication have resonated with the people, inspiring them to entrust the IFP with their votes. WATCH: An IFP Councillor in the Umvoti (Greytown) local municipality in KZN today as special voting takes place at Matimatolo (Ward 2). The crucial ward is being heavily fought by the IFP, ANC, EFF and the ABC since it will determine the future of the municipality. @IOL pic.twitter.com/i4BH7El032 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 13, 2023 “Notably, the by-elections witnessed the participation of prominent candidates from various parties.