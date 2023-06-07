Independent Online
Former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla among candidates contesting by-elections in Umvoti

Former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla during an interview with a Daily News reporter at his Hillcrest home. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA).

Published 58m ago

Leader of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) and former eThekwini municipality deputy mayor Philani Godfrey Mavundla is set to join three other candidates who will be vying for a seat in ward 2 of the uMvoti municipality.

These include the ANC’s Thobelani Dan Khumalo, Welcome Smanga Bhengu from the EFF and Zwakushiwo Michael Zondi of the IFP.

Ward 2 was under the ANC but became vacant following the death of a ward councillor.

The ABC wants to make extensive gains in the region after the voter turnout for this ward stood at 52.69% in the 2021 municipal elections.

Mavundla, who recently spoke about his new role as a member of the advisory team to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, said infrastructure development in Ingonyama Trust-owned areas would be one of his key priorities.

Meanwhile, the by-elections are also expected to be held in the Eastern Cape.

According to the Independent Election Commission (IEC), the elections will be contested by 12 candidates from seven political parties.

The parties are the ANC, EFF, DA, African Transformation Movement (ATM), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) and the IFP.

In the Eastern Cape

- Ward 5 in the Kou-Kamma Municipality will be contested by four candidates namely, Channon Eugina May from the ANC, Frederick Alexander Uithaler from the DA, Thabiso September Ntukantu of the EFF and Lloyd Garth Saile of the PA.

On the other hand, ward 2 in Port St Johns Municipality will be contested by four candidates:

1. Patric Nomarhobo – ANC

2. Mehla Elliot Xamba – ATM

3. Chris Tembalihle Xangayi – DA

4. Sivuyile Ndumela – EFF

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation.

The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 55.23%.

[email protected]

IECeThekwini municipalityKwaZulu-NatalSouth AfricaElectionsLocal Government Elections

