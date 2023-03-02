IEC says R2.2 to be used for elections

Cape Town - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said its allocated R2.2 billion budget for 2023/24 will be used for the preparation of the 2024 national and provincial elections. Briefing the home affairs portfolio committee on Tuesday, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the budget would be a public investment in the delivery of a national strategy to compose the new National Assembly and nine provincial legislatures.

A presentation to the committee showed that R1.2bn had been allocated for electoral matters, R258 million for outreach programmes, R113m for salaries, R144m for goods and services and R25m for party funding of political parties. Mamabolo said the IEC planned to hold two national voter registration weekends – one later this year and another next year. He also said the funds would be spent on information and communications technology (ICT) applications, which were necessary to enhance the security of their IT network.

“It also provides materials to be delivered for national registration weekend. “It provides for the launch of a vibrant communication and marketing campaign to enthuse South African citizens for participation in the elections.” The Electoral Commission will use radio and television as well as digital media for its campaign.

It will hire 390 assistant project co-ordinators on 13-month contracts and 402 outreach co-ordinators for 12 months. The budget also provided for the recruitment and training of the registration staff. “We are contemplating 50 000 for both registration weekends,” Mamabolo said.

Voting stations will be booked and storage sites secured for election equipment and material. Mamabolo said that the IEC has taken into account the recently passed Electoral Amendment Bill and tried to accommodate its operational and financial implications in the budget process. However, there were funding pressures in the form of workshops and the training of staff and the promotion of the participation of independent candidates in the 2024 elections.

The ballot papers would be increased by 50% to accommodate the new regional ballots, which will be a third ballot paper to be introduced next year. ANC MP Brandon Pillay noted that there was more work to be done when it came to the participation of independent candidates. “There has to be some kind of budget increase in terms of the election being in 2024. We as this committee have raised concerns about voter education and awareness as the IEC could not do much due to budget constraints,” Pillay said.

Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery said although they would target young people and first time voters, every member of the electorate was a target for voter education and their communication campaign. Mamabolo said the IEC still wanted to engage the MPs on electronic voting, which was mooted in 2021 for piloting. “Research is continuing.