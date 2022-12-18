ANC National Conference: These are the men (and three women) who are likely to lead the party

It's set to go down on Sunday morning as delegates at the ANC's 55th national elective conference prepare to vote at 9am for the party's new leadership. And the number has changed.

Instead of voting for the top six as per tradition, ANC members will now cast their ballots for seven individuals who will lead the party over the next five years. The official nomination list was signed and sealed in the early hours of the morning and the following members have been declared as fit to stand for nomination: President Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa during the party's 55th National Conference at Nasrec. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African news Agency (ANA) Deputy President Ronald Lamola, Oscar Mabuyane and Paul Mashatile. Ronald Lamola Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Bheki Radebe Paul Mashatile. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) National chairperson Gwede Mantashe, David Masondo and Stanley Mathabatha Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) David Masondo Stanley Mathabatha. Picture: Chester Makana Secretary-General (SG) Mdumiseni Ntuli, Phumulo Masualle and Fikile Mbalula

Mdumiseni Ntuli. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA) Phumulo Masualle. Picture: Bheki Radebe Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA) First Deputy Secretary-General (1st DSG) Nomvula Mokonyane and Tina Joemat-Pettersson Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) Tina Joemat-Pettersson. File photo: Kenneth Klemens Second Deputy Secretary-General (2nd DSG) Maropene Ramokgopa, Ronalda Nalumango Treasurer-General (TG) Benjamin Chauke, Pule Mabe, Mzwandile Masina and Gwen Ramokgopa

Bejani Chauke. Picture: Instagram Pule Mabe. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Dr Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Supplied Drama at the nomination process Meanwhile, the start of the nomination process was not spared of any drama as delegates from various provinces jostled to have their voices heard on their preferred candidates. The jostling began on Saturday and continued well into the early hours of Sunday morning. The first nomination from the floor was for NEC member Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma who was nominated by Gauteng for the position of President. She, however, declined.

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) The second nomination of the evening was for the incumbent David Mabuza for the position of Deputy President. He too declined. Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) The nominations for the first Deputy Secretary-General also kicked off on a chaotic note. At the 11th hour, ANC general manager Fébé Potgieter sent an email to the electoral chair Kgalema Motlanthe indicating that she no longer wanted to contest the position of First DSG.

She equally declined the nomination for Second DGS after the ANC's constitution was amended to accommodate such a position. While Potgieter declined this position, ANC Women's League coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa who was nominated by the Eastern Cape for the same position but declined while Nomvula Mokonyane who was initially endorsed for the role of DSG accepted her nomination graciously. As requests for more nominations were called for the position of 1st DSG, some delegates Voiced their discontent at how the process had unfolded thus far.

Members grew restless and began parading on the floor and brandishing their placards demanding to be given the mic to speak. This prompted electoral chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe on several occasions to urge members to keep calm and allow for the process to continue. As soon as calm was restored, nominations continued.

Tina Joemat-Pettersson was also endorsed by the Northern Cape for the position of 1st DSG which she accepted. Maropene Ramokgopa was nominated for the position of 2nd DSG in a second attempt to ensure that she was on the list and this time she accepted. So did Western Cape coordinator Ronalda Nalumango who was endorsed by delegates from her province. While the initial names for the position of Treasurer-general stood namely Benjamin Chauke, Pule Mabe, Mzwandile Masina, there were some new additions.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was also nominated for the position of TG but the nomination was rejected by the electoral committee as Motlanthe reminded delegates that Lungisa is on suspension and thus disqualified. In a surprise move, Lindiwe Sisulu, who initially kicked off her campaign as a presidential hopeful accepted her nomination for the role of TG which she accepted. However this was short-lived as the electoral committee announced that her name did not meet the threshold. The reason for this was not immediately given.

Instead, Gwen Ramokgopa was added as the only female nominee for the position of TG, which she accepted. Delegates will need their credentials, tags and identity document to vote. Voting is expected to commence at 9am on Sunday.