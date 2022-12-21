ANC NEC: New body could discuss inclusion of minorities, alliance partners in structure

Cape Town - The ANC is looking at the possibility of co-opting some members of the Tripartite Alliance and minorities to have a balance in the new National Executive Committee. This was after the Electoral Committee, chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe, announced the results of the new NEC on Wednesday.

The 80 members of the executive committee were elected by delegates on Tuesday and the results were released on Wednesday by the electoral committee. Some senior figures in the SACP were missing from the list of new NEC members and they include Blade Nzimande and Thulas Nxesi. They had previously served in the NEC. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said they will look at the issue of co-opting some of the alliance and minorities to have a balance in the NEC.

He said this was allowed in the Constitution of the ANC. He said the national officials will sit and discuss this matter. Part of their discussions will be keeping that balance in the NEC.

“The officials will sit and evaluate, look at this list and propose to the NEC what we should do to maintain the balance going forward,” said Mbalula. “We have to look into those things, not only the party. We are given an option to co-opt, we will look at minorities. Are we well represented on that front in the NEC and the alliance. We are going to look into that. After the adoption of the Constitution, use the co-option. We can use it to balance the NEC,” said Mbalula. “We still have to got that particular option that conference is giving to the NEC to use in case people pass away and to address the imbalances in the NEC,” he said.

He added they will apply their mind on this issue. The NEC will meet in January where it will also establish its sub committees and elect the new National Working Committee. The NEC is the ANC’s top decision-making body in between conferences and the NWC runs the operations of the party on a day to day basis.