ANC pays tribute to Aziz Pahad

The ANC has paid tribute to former party veteran Aziz Pahad saying he was a patriot and a brilliant diplomat. Pahad died at his home in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Pahad fought against the system of apartheid for years and later served in government from 1994 until he quit in 2008, the party said. “Comrade Aziz is remembered as a patriot, freedom fighter, and servant of the people throughout his life. He was a dedicated member of the ANC, a brilliant diplomat, and a strategist who served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for International Relations from 1994 to 2008. “He leaves behind his wife, Angina, a brother, children, his granddaughter, and extended family members. He is also mourned by countless friends, comrades, and colleagues, both in South Africa and around the world,” said the ANC.