Tributes for stalwart Essop Pahad

Durban — Struggle veteran and former minister in the Presidency Dr Essop Pahad, 84, was buried at the Westpark Cemetery on Thursday. Pahad died in his sleep on Thursday morning.

He was an active member of the ANC and the SACP during the liberation Struggle. The father of two grew up in a family of political activists. Family spokesperson Dr Faizel Randera said Pahad served the people of South Africa throughout his life and, after 1994, as an MP. “He was a dedicated and loving family man and leaves behind his wife, brothers, children, grandchildren and extended family members. He is also mourned by countless friends, comrades and colleagues,” Randera said.

Durban 1860 Heritage Centre spokesperson Krish Gokool said Pahad served society with dignity and honour. Gokool said it was difficult to eulogise any man, to capture in words not just the facts and the dates that make a life, but the essential truth of a person like Pahad. Gokool said Pahad gave a potent voice to the claims of the neglected, the poor, the sick and the oppressed. “Pahad fought for the freedom and emancipation of the oppressed all his life. The Pahad family played a crucial role in the liberation of the oppressed South African masses. He was a devout and outstanding humanitarian. Gokool added that at the apex of Pahad’s life, he witnessed an impeccable individual who earned his place in history.

“His accomplishments are legendary. His quest for alleviating hardships gave him an unassailable credibility and integrity that will never be available again in our lifetime. A courageous man who in his pursuit of helping the needy will always be associated with progress for humanity. His remarkable deeds were inextricably connected to his closeness to the masses. “Those who witnessed his care and generosity will remember the accomplishments he achieved without any pomp or pageantry,” he added. Selvan Naidoo, the curator of 1860 Heritage Centre, said Pahad’s entire life was a fabric of compassion, the main strands of which were to serve humanity.

“His whole life was an inspiration, his memory a benediction. The legacy of an incredible man and the impact he had on those people who were lucky enough to know him. A beacon of hope has left us, to face an uncertain and changing world. Hamba Kahle, Essop Pahad, dedicated son of Africa, mentor and tutor to the nation. A symbol of individual excellence has left his imprint on our political trajectory.” The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said that Pahad held various positions in the party, including being an ANC NEC member, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the South African Democracy Education Trust and a member of several other boards and committees. “His unwavering dedication to fighting racism and apartheid for over five decades was commendable, and his tireless efforts laid the groundwork for a non-racial, non-sexist, and democratic South Africa.