ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to appear in court on Friday - Hawks

Johannesburg –An arrest warrant has been issued for the secretary general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, a provincial spokeswoman for the country's elite police unit the Hawks said on Tuesday.

"He hasn't been arrested as yet but the warrant has been signed... on charges of corruption in the asbestos case," said Lynda Steyn, spokeswoman for the Hawks in the Free State, where the case took place.

The warrant is related to the R255 million Free State asbestos case which businessman Edwin Sodi and a number of other prominent figures have been charged.

Magashule, who is in charge of the day-to-day running of the ANC, told reporters he was "not worried" and that he had done nothing wrong.

"If it happens, it will happen, so I'm not worried at all," he said in footage broadcast by eNCA television. "I haven't done anything wrong as a law-abiding citizen."