Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 1, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

ANC Youth League elects new leadership after eight years

The new top six of the 26th ANC Youth League: President: Collen Malati, Deputy President: Phumzile Mgcina, Secretary: Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, Deputy Secretary-General: Tsakani Shiviti, Second deputy SG: Olga Seate and Treasurer Zwelo Masilela. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

The new top six of the 26th ANC Youth League: President: Collen Malati, Deputy President: Phumzile Mgcina, Secretary: Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, Deputy Secretary-General: Tsakani Shiviti, Second deputy SG: Olga Seate and Treasurer Zwelo Masilela. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 8m ago

Share

New ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji was elected unopposed at the the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg on Saturday.

Malatji’s election marks eight years since the youth league had a leader.

Collen Maine was the last president of the ANC Youth League and the structure was disbanded by the ANC National Executive Committee a few years ago.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula had urged the youth league to take charge of its affairs.

Phumzile Mgcina was elected deputy president of the ANC Youth League.

More on this

Mntuwoxolo Ngudle was elected secretary-general.

The first deputy secretary general is Tskani Shiviti and Olga Seate was elected as the second deputy secretary-general.

Zwelo Masilela was elected as treasurer general of the youth league.

In the political report that was tabled earlier the former acting convener of the ANCYL Fasiha Hassan had warned of the challenges faced by the youth in South Africa.

She said these were the issues that the new leadership of the youth league would have to confront.

Mbalula had also urged the youth league to play a leading role in fighting for the rights of students.

The conference of the ANCYL comes before the ANC Women’s League and the Veterans League hold their own conferences in the next few weeks.

The ANC had said it wanted all its structures to conclude their conferences so that that the ruling party could start with its preparations for the elections next year.

The ANC had said this will be the toughest elections it has ever faced since the dawn of democracy almost three decades ago.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

Related Topics:

electionANCJohannesburgMinister Fikile MbalulaCyril RamaphosaElection CampaignsYouth Day

Share

Recent stories by:

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe