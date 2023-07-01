ANC Youth League elects new leadership after eight years

New ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji was elected unopposed at the the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg on Saturday. Malatji’s election marks eight years since the youth league had a leader.

Collen Maine was the last president of the ANC Youth League and the structure was disbanded by the ANC National Executive Committee a few years ago. ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula had urged the youth league to take charge of its affairs. Phumzile Mgcina was elected deputy president of the ANC Youth League.

Mntuwoxolo Ngudle was elected secretary-general. The first deputy secretary general is Tskani Shiviti and Olga Seate was elected as the second deputy secretary-general. Zwelo Masilela was elected as treasurer general of the youth league.