ANC Youth League's elective congress delayed and hangs in the balance

National Youth Task Team (NYTT) deputy convenor Collen Malatji addresses the media during a late evening press briefing at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Friday, June 30, 2023 following endless delays to the start of the ANCYL 26th national conference. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA).

Published 5m ago

The ANC Youth League's 26th elective congress hangs in the balance as endless delays, lack of coordination, and poor communication have prevented the congress from commencing on its second day.

Initially instructed to be seated in the Nasrec Expo Centre main hall by 9am on Saturday, delegates were later informed that the official opening would begin at 2pm.

However, National Youth Task Team (NYTT) deputy convenor Collen Malatji informed journalists at Nasrec that they are expected to address delegates shortly after 11am.

Delegates underwent a registration process that extended past midnight on Friday, lasting over 12 hours.

During a 7pm press briefing, Malatji revealed that a few individuals from the Chris Hani region, allegedly intoxicated, attempted to disrupt the registration process.

Mzwandile Masina, an ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member assigned to assist in organizing the ANCYL congress, acknowledged questions regarding the level of support provided by the NEC and ANC mother body, given the prolonged delays hindering the conference.

Furthermore, journalists and delegates are still awaiting the release of a detailed program for the congress.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

