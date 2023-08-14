ANC's Fikile Mbalula, delegation to visit Isilo Samabandla and KZN provincial structures

The ANC’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, together with the top officials and National Executive Committee (NEC) deployees will visit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday and Wednesday. The visit will be extended to Isilo Samabandla. On this occasion, the ANC leadership will embark on Ukuyokotha Isilo, an audience with His Majesty, Zulu King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini.

The visit to Isilo will take place at Kwakhangela, Nongoma, followed by a meeting at 11am. The visit is a follow-up to several interactive processes with the leadership and structures of the ANC in the province following successful meetings of the National Working Committee (NWC), where all officials led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe visited regions in the province. After the visit to the king, Mbalula and his delegation will further meet with the leadership of the ANC, structures, the progressive alliance, and public deployees in the provincial government.

The ANC said details on the arrangements for meeting the provincial leadership will be communicated at a later stage. The party said the visit was in line with its review of the 2019 election manifesto, which included consulting and interacting with members of society to assess the road travelled since 2019.