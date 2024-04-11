ANC's Nkosindiphile Xhakaza elected new Mayor of Ekurhuleni

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Nkosiphindile Xhakaza is the new Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni. This comes after yet another long delay to the start of the council meeting on Thursday.

The delay to the election was caused by the ANC and EFF caucus on who should occupy the mayoral seat between them. Part of the delay was to afford Mzi Khumalo, the MEC for Cooperative Governance (Cogta) in Gauteng to speak with the EFF's council Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivhenga and the ANC's chief whip Jongiziwe Dlabathi. Khumalo expressed disappointment over the postponement of the sitting last Thursday to elect a new mayor, making it seem as if the parties were not ready to take a decision.

He said his department would not allow another postponement on the issue. Finally, the councillors gathered in the chamber for the mayoral vote. Xhakaza was elected uncontested to replace the African Independent Congress (AIC)'s Sivuyile Ngodwana, who was removed from office in a vote of no confidence that was endorsed by ActionSA.

According to the councillors, Xhakaza is set to stabilise the argumentative coalition which has faced serious tensions in the council. Ekurhuleni is an ANC-EFF led municipality. This left the city without a mayor for almost two weeks.