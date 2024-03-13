Ekurhuleni mayor survives for now as motion of no confidence sitting stalled again

Ekurhuleni Mayor Suvuyile Ngodwana lives to fight another day after yet another sitting aimed at removing him through a motion of no confidence was postponed. The first motion of no confidence against Ngodwana was marred by violence, after members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) traded blows during the council sitting.

Some council members say they want Ngodwana out as he is “incompetent”. Ngodwana, who is from the African Independent Congress (AIC), serves at the pleasure of a coalition backed by the ANC, EFF and the Patriotic Alliance. The other matter that contributed to the delay of council was whether to welcome the auditor-general’s report or the motion of confidence.

About 99 councillors voted for the report to be prioritised, while 98 voted against, demanding the motion of no-confidence motion to be number one priority. The Speaker of Council, Nthabiseng Tshivenga, who is from the EFF, resorted to abruptly ending the council session after the city officials failed to reach an agreement on the plan. Tshivenga said she needed to consult with the legal team of the council to question two adjustments to the motion that was drafted by ActionSA.

This is the second time that Ngodwana has managed to survive the proverbial chopping block after the first session collapsed. On February 29, shocking and chaotic scenes broke out at the Ekurhuleni council meeting after ANC and EFF councillors got into a fistfight, with fists, water bottles and papers being thrown from both sides. ActionSA had put forward the motion of no confidence against Ngodwana owing to his “failure” to deliver services to the people of Ekurhuleni.

In response to the postponement of council, ActionSA said the mayor was ignoring a council resolution on insourcing as well as failing to implement the lifestyle audit. However, after the council was postponed on Tuesday, ActionSA expressed confidence that Ngodwana will be removed despite the delays. The Democratic Alliance wanted council to be dissolved, while on the other hand the ANC was pushing for a resolution which stated that the party with the majority be in charge.

The ANC said the speaker was quick to end the meeting and said they were disappointed in how it adjourned. Meanwhile, the EFF showed support for the mayor and wants him to remain in office. The ANC and the EFF have several MMC seats in the Ekurhuleni council.