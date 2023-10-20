ANCYL calls for action against Israel

Several ANC leaders also called on government to shut down the Israeli diplomatic mission in South Africa. ANC Youth League President Collen Malatji said South Africans must support the Palestinian people in this difficult time. He said the people of Palestine were being killed daily, and all they did was protest with no action. “The days of protesting have come to an end. We must stand up and act like the people of Palestine,” he said.

Pro-Palestinian lobby groups called on consumers to boycott stores that import products from Israel. Civil society, community, and faith-based organisations were also part of the march in Pretoria. Malatji said President Cyril Ramaphosa must close down the Israeli mission.

“If he does not remove them, we will come back on Monday or Friday to occupy this building. We are saying he must remove them with immediate effect,” he said. Addressing the crowd, Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar, said they should not be silent on the war happening between the two states. She urged people, in their support of Palestine, not to lower the flag and fight against the “genocidal war” taking place.