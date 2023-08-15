Another DA MP quits

Another DA MP has quit the party, joining the growing list of former parliamentarians from the official opposition leaving it. Nomsa Marchesi, who has been a DA MP for the past 10 years, announced on Tuesday that she was leaving the DA.

She is joining Rise Mzansi, where her former colleague in the DA, Makashule Gana, is one of the senior leaders. She will be convenor for Rise Mzansi in the Free State. Marchesi said the DA has failed to represent the diverse views.

"As an activist who believes in justice and economic empowerment, especially for women, I joined the DA a decade ago with a firm belief that it could change the direction of South Africa and bring the necessary reforms. Over time, I have seen its inability to bridge the trust deficit between the party and the majority of South Africans and, most importantly, the loss of ability to effectively represent the diverse concerns of all communities across our beloved nation," said Marchesi. She said she decided to join Rise Mzansi because it was inclusive and represented the views of all communities. Marchesi is leaving the DA at the time the country was heading for the polls.