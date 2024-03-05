The former president of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA), Dr Kgosi Letlape, has terminated his membership as a member of the African National Congress (ANC). Letlape reportedly sent his resignation letter to his branch secretary last week, alerting the governing party that he was parting ways with them with immediate effect.

He is one of many influential leaders to leave the ANC this week, after former police minister Nathi Nhleko also ditched the party, amid a spat with secretary general Fikile Mbalula over the Nkandla swimming pool/fire pool saga. The renowned ophthalmologist and health expert withheld his reasons for his resignation but his latest comments on the government's approach in the health sector, particularly the recent National Health Insurance (NHI) strikes hints on his departure. He accused the government of opening another stream of swindling funds with the NHI matter.

Letlape has also been vocal about the high level of the unemployed doctors across the country. Letlape's decision comes after the former Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko also rendered his resignation to the ANC. In a letter to senior ANC leaders Nhleko said he was unhappy with Mbalula and the party.

In January, he had a fallout with Mbalula after the latter publicly said they lied about the Nkandla swimming pool, calling it a fire pool, in a move that was meant to shield former President Jacob Zuma. He said the recent attack on him by Mbalula on the fire pool issue motivated his reasons to leave the ruling party. “Consequently, and regrettably, I resign from this ANC as its current values and principles are not aligned to mine.