Are ousted MPs still having their cake and eating it too

Members of Parliament (MPs) are living the high life compared to the average South African. But, even when they leave these prestigious and lucrative positions, they go with some benefits in-hand.

The ones who are paying for these benefits, the tax payers of course. “Members who have served more than five years and whose term of office has ended should be entitled to a once-off gratuity equal to four months’ pensionable salary for every five years of service or a pro rata (proportional) thereof,” said spokesperson and division manager for Parliament, Moloto Mothapo. “This is in line with Government Gazette 31597 of November 12, 2008, based on recommendations by the independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers,” he said.

“Ex MPs receive their pensions and loss of office gratuity, the specific amount the MPs receive for losing office.” According to News24, MPs that worked in Parliament for an uninterrupted time frame of five years or more, or one full term that was less than five years are entitled to 12 one-way flying tickets each year for five years after departing. The news outlet listed these provisions regarding the tickets:

– The tickets are for the private enjoyment of the previous MP and their certified spouse/life partner. – The tickets are awarded annually, per fiscal year. – Tickets that are not utilised throughout the corresponding fiscal year are forfeited.

– The tickets are given for economy class for domestic travel only. If a former MP dies during the benefit term, their surviving spouse or life partner is only eligible for six one-way flight tickets per year until the end of the benefit period. Former MPs who re-join the legislature are not eligible to enjoy the benefit. Eligibility for the travel facility is determined independently during each time.