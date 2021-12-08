Auditor-General releases her report into financial performance of national and provincial departments

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke will today table her reports into the national and provincial governments. The two spheres of government have in the past been ravaged by poor financial management, flouting of supply chain and other irregularities.

Irregular expenditure has been running into billions of rand. The auditor-general has now begun the process of implementing the Public Audit Act that would give her powers to rein in officials who are implicated in wrongdoing. In the past, the Office of the Auditor-General has complained about the lack of consequences for senior officials involved in acts of corruption.

In some of the instances, officials from the AG’s office were threatened by officials in some of the municipalities. The release of the audit reports into the national and provincial governments comes after a similar report was released into municipalities, where there has been irregular expenditure of R26 billion. In 2019, the late former AG Kimi Makwetu had found that irregular expenditure had shot up from R51bn to R62.6bn in national and provincial governments.

The question of irregular expenditure has been a serious issue flagged by the AG over the years. Maluleke had also raised with Parliament that the issue of irregular expenditure needed attention. This was where supply chain management was not followed, and there was no paper trail for goods and services procured.