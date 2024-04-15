Auditor-General warns about delays by municipalities to submit financial statements

The Auditor-General has warned about delays by municipalities to submit their financial statements. This has caused delays in the conclusion of the audit process in the affected municipalities. However, Ditsobotla municipality in the North West has failed to submit its financials for two years in a row. This is despite repeated requests for the municipality to do so.

Ditsobotla was mired in controversy last year after it emerged it was on the verge of collapse because of corruption. Deputy Minister Parks Tau visited the municipality in January this year as part of attempts by government to intervene. Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke also said eight municipalities failed to submit their financial statements on time.

In four municipalities, the delay in the conclusion of the audit process was due to disputes between the municipalities and the auditor-general. The Auditor-General told acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli that she had notified relevant legislatures on the delays by these municipalities. “We have duly notified the provincial legislatures of the affected provinces and the relevant municipalities of the delayed audits, in accordance with sections 133(2)(a) and 126(4),” said Maluleke in a letter to Tsenoli.

She said Ditsobotla municipality has continued to fail to table financial statements for two years. “From the previously stated 17 municipalities, I would like to update Parliament in terms of section 133(2)(b) of the MFMA of the continued failure by Ditsobotla to submit 2022/23 annual financial statements for auditing. As previously communicated, the 2021/22 annual financial statements of Ditsobotla Local Municipality were not submitted and remain outstanding to date.” The AG said she has notified the North West provincial legislature about the matter.

She asked the acting speaker to refer the matter to the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs. Maluleke also said while there were four municipalities that submitted their financial statements on time, there was a delay in concluding the audit process. This was due to disputes between municipalities and the auditor-general.