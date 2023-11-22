Purchase of 3 laptops for R190 000 by rural municipality probed

Durban — The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal has demanded that uMzinyathi District Municipality explain how it purchased three laptops claimed to be valued at R190 000 while the community is still struggling to get water. Joe Sikhakhane, the secretary of Sanco General Lambert Moloi region, accused municipal authorities of maladministration and called for a probe over the amount used to buy the laptops, in May.

uMzinyathi District Municipality said it is aware of the allegations and the matter is under investigation. According to the circulating invoice dated May 31, the items listed on it consist of two Intel Core i7 touch-screen laptops, one non-touch-screen laptop, three laptop bags and three mouses. Two touch-screen laptops were valued at a total of R147 100, while the third non-touch-screen laptop cost R39 000. The three black backpack bags were valued at R780 each, and each mouse valued at R300 each.

Sikhakhane said is it disturbing that the district municipality persists with such misconduct while Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke revealed that there was a misappropriation of at least R2 billion of infrastructure funds meant for water service, for the financial year 2022/23. “The level of maladministration and corruption has made uMzinyathi Municipality become a subject of social media discussions while service delivery is being ignored. “R2 billion unaccounted for while people are without water is really an abominable situation, to say the least.

“Corruption continues to be a hindrance in the course of our transformation. The levels of misconduct in South Africa have reached completely unacceptable proportions. Unless something very drastic and effective is done, soon we will have no country worth calling home. “This compels Sanco to mobilise society against these acts of corruption in the IFP-led district and local municipalities, and further call on law enforcement and investigative authorities to deal with the matter,” said Sikhakhane. In a statement, uMzinyathi District Municipality said it is aware of the social media statements, but these are baseless allegations.