'Ballot paper to be complicated': Ramaphosa impressed by voter registration turnout

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his satisfaction with the number of citizens who have registered to vote so far as the clock ticks towards the 2024 national and provincial elections. He noted that people were embracing a voting mood, stating, "It's a good weekend, with a lot of enthusiasm, and I sense that people are eager to vote."

We’ve spent the morning interacting with residents of Soweto listening to their issues and encouraging them to go out in their numbers this weekend. #RegisterToVoteANC pic.twitter.com/qlvj3poheV — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 3, 2024 On Saturday, Ramaphosa led the party delegation in Soweto to monitor and mobilise all eligible voters, ensuring their registration for the second open voter registration weekend. "Gauteng constitutes 25% of the national vote and the ANC is working hard in the province and focused on securing a resounding victory in the coming general election," said Ramaphosa. ANC President Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa to lead the Voter Registration Weekend in Johannesburg and Tshwane, Gauteng. #RegisterToVoteANC#IamANC pic.twitter.com/pymCownfMJ — African National Congress (@MYANC) February 3, 2024 He also embarked on a door-to-door campaign around the area.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) hosted the first day of the second national voter registration weekend, scheduled for February 3 and 4. The first round of voter registration weekend was held on November 18 and 19 and this will be the last voter registration for the 2024 national and provincial elections. During his campaign, Ramaphosa promised to address some of the pressing matters that community members expressed to him. This included school funding, service delivery, high unemployment rate and crime.

As the country prepares for the elections, Ramaphosa stressed that more work was needed to be done to educate voters. The president called on the political parties to also educate their members given this year's elections. He mentioned the ballot paper in this year's elections will be the longest the country has ever witnessed. The election date is yet to be announced.

“Before the elections happen, we need to take voter education to a high level because the ballot paper is going to be very complicated, the longest with 350 parties as well as candidates who want to be president," he said. Furthermore, the president urged all eligible voters to use this opportunity to check their registration status and update their residential address. Meanwhile, ANC’s leadership were also on the ground monitoring the stations across the country.