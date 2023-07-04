Bejani Chauke denies plot to destabilise Mashatile

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ally, Bejani Chauke, has denied that he was part of the plot to discredit Deputy President Paul Mashatile. It has emerged in reports recently that Mashatile was allegedly living a lavish lifestyle and having close ties with businesspeople who have scored millions in tenders.

One of the businesspeople mentioned is Edwin Sodi, whose companies have been embroiled in controversies over shoddy projects. Chauke denied on Tuesday that he was part of the plots against Mashatile.

Chauke has denied any underhanded tactics to discredit Mashatile. He also said he knew nothing about WhatsApp messages where he shared information on plans to destabilise Mashatile. “It has come to my attention that there are manipulated fake WhatsApp chats regarding the plot to disrupt the stability and operations of the Office of the Deputy President via the media. One of the phone numbers linked to the fake chats is similar to mine. I have no idea why my number is associated with the underhanded plan to discredit the Deputy President.

“I distance myself from this fake communication and commit myself to report the matter to the relevant law enforcement agencies for in-depth investigation,” said Chauke. Mashatile was appointed deputy president early this year after David Mabuza resigned from the position following the election of Mashatile at Nasrec last December. [email protected]