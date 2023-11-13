Bosa unveils KZN’s first five candidates to stand for election to Parliament

Build One South Africa (Bosa) has unveiled the first five candidates from KwaZulu-Natal that will stand for election to Parliament and the KZN Provincial Legislature under the Bosa banner in next year’s elections. This is the first grouping of candidates from KZN who have successfully been through the Bosa selection process.

The Bosa candidates are community candidates, chosen by communities to appear on the voting ballot and are dependent on communities to get into government. “Our task is to attract new faces and fresh blood; a fresh cohort of passionate and ethical South Africans to stand up and serve their country in government,” said acting Bosa spokesperson, Roger Solomons. “This rigorous and professional recruitment process works to ensure that the most talented South Africans will be eligible to become Members of Parliament, to lead the country into its full potential.”

Bosa opened its candidate recruitment model to identify the best 400 candidates to fill the seats of Parliament, following the 2024 elections. Bosa’s recruitment model has four aspects which seek to improve the quality of elected representatives in government and improve their relationship with the public, once elected. These include, community endorsement of 1,000 signatures required; candidates’ biographies and CVs are made public; and every candidate is subject to a recall mechanism that allows for communities to play a part in recalling candidates who are no longer fit for purpose, corrupt, dishonest or who no longer serve the people.

The first five Bosa candidates from KZN are: – Siphuthando Nyandeni, 27, a BSC graduate specialising in Biochemistry and Chemistry and is currently a director at an NPO. – Arthur Tissong, 61, a health and safety officer and paramedic from Pietermaritzburg.

– Pamela Cunningham, 27, from KwaDabeka, is a graduate of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls who is currently studying towards her law degree (LLB) at Wits University. – Ntokozo Biyela, 45, from Nquthu and has two decades of corporate leadership experience. He is a digital transformation and data governance specialist, a social commentator, a published author of a book titled Mindset Shift, a columnist for Umbele, online business show co-host and a regular radio business contributor on Ukhozi FM. – Tyron Pillay, 37, is an educator from Pietermaritzburg, currently teaching at Regina Primary School. His goal is to facilitate positive change in a dysfunctional state by doing things the correct way, stating that his morals and ethics were that of Christian values, so service to man is service to God.

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said South Africans deserve people who work hard in government and want to see the country thrive. “South Africans deserve the best of the best in government: doctors, nurses, schoolteachers, entrepreneurs, miners, factory workers, software programmers, academics, lawyers, environmentalists, businesspeople, and governance specialists - people who work hard, know how to get things done, and want to see South Africa thrive,” said Maimane. Bosa’s recruitment process remains open and South Africans can nominate their leaders or themselves as candidates at bosa.co.za or [email protected]