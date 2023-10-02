Mmusi Maimane announces candidacy for president

Build One South Africa’s (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane said it was time that ‘David confront Goliath’ when he announced his candidacy for president in next year’s general elections. Maimane was speaking at the launch of the party’s 2024 election campaign and first- anniversary celebration in Tshwane.

The former DA leader said it was time for a new government to be elected. “History teaches us that there comes a day where David must confront Goliath and indeed see a nation born in a day. Now is that time. For 30 years this government has neglected its role and mandate to provide quality education, dignified healthcare, and a police service that protects and serves. We now live in two South Africa’s but share one ID book. We are a nation divided between the good cities and the forgotten cities. We are split between excellent private services and inhumane public services. We have racial divisions which make fun of the aspirations of the truth and reconciliation process,” he said. Maimane said the party would be focused on a blueprint with four key elements including a job in every home, offering quality education for every child, ensuring a safe community for every family and having a government that delivers for every citizen.

Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu from Stellenbosch University’s School of Public Leadership said he was not surprised Maimane was the preferred presidential candidate for BOSA as Maimane did not have a bad reputation. “Because of his leadership experience as the DA leader and leader of opposition in parliament positions, which in my opinion, he performed well. Mmusi has been seen as one that is an ethical leader who comes very close to representing black and white people's aspirations in the country. It is therefore important to recognize that he is the best choice amongst leaders of BOSA because he doesn't have a bad reputation,” he said. UWC Adjunct Professor Keith Gottschalk said Maimane did not stand a chance for the presidency against the big parties.