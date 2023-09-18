BRICS Foreign Ministers’ summit cost SA about R10 million

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has confirmed that the BRICS Foreign Ministers summit that was held in Cape Town cost the country R9.8 million. Pandor also said there was no alternative country sought to host the summit after a standoff over the possible presence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the midst of the International Criminal Court matter brought against him.

She said South Africa was going to host the summit, whether in a hybrid format or in-person meeting, with heads of state and government attending it. South Africa hosted the BRICS summit in August where BRICS member states leaders except Putin attended. The summit was also attended by more than 40 leaders from Africa and other parts of the world.

Pandor, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Emma Powell, said the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ summit cost R9.8m. “The total costs incurred for the hosting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers was ZAR 9,848 909.51,” said Pandor. The BRICS Foreign Ministers summit was held in Cape Town in June. This was in preparation for the main summit in August.

She added that the BRICS summit was never going to be hosted by another country except South Africa. “No recommendation was made to move the summit to China. Instead, there was a focus on options that would maintain South Africa as the host of the Summit (being the chair of BRICS in 2023) inside the borders of the country, whether in hybrid, or in-person format, to fully capitalise on the historic opportunity provided by the BRICS bloc expansion and the geo-political environment,” said Pandor. There was speculation earlier that China was considered as an alternative venue to host the BRICS summit over the Putin issue.