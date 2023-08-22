BRICS: Mantashe calls on SA to learn from Brazil on how coalitions work

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe emphasised the need to learn from how Brazil has managed to deal effectively with coalitions to run government affairs despite not having a majority party. "We drew important lessons on how they manage the question of coalitions because there is no party that is a majority party," said Mantashe.

Adding to the chairperson’s comments, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said their engagement was based on a mutual understanding that they needed to build parties to fight imperialism. "We reiterate our gratitude for the presence of the Brazilian delegation here and for making time to meet us during this hectic programme of the BRICS summit. "We need to build stronger progressive parties on our respective continents against imperialism and its agenda to subjugate our national and regional interests to those of the Western world," said Mbalula.

He added that BRICS would be a stronger platform to foster an alternative world based on multipolarity and multilateralism as opposed to the unipolar world and unilateralism. "We believe that our countries can benefit from both party-to-party relations as well as economic trade," he said.