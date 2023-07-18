BRICS political parties dialogue must focus on bringing positive social change to their nations, says Ramaphosa

The BRICS Political Party Plus Dialogue must not only set directions that would form the cornerstone of discussions at the upcoming BRICS Summit, but also put forward proposals to transform global institutions like the United Nations and shift the global order to become more equal. President Cyril Ramaphosa set out the objectives of the meeting of political parties taking place at the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg this week.

The dialogue is a precursor gathering to the BRICS Summit due to take place in South Africa next month. The dialogue is held under the theme: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive growth”, and has seen more than 50 political parties from the BRICS nations and various other countries meeting under one roof. Ramaphosa said the theme of the dialogue reaffirmed principles of solidarity, human rights, anti-colonialism, anti-imperialism and African unity.

He said the focus of commissions, due to take place on Wednesday, must be on the opportunities that would promote trade and growth among BRICS nations and on the African continent. Ramaphosa called for the dialogue to put forward proposals to reform global institutions, in particular the United Nations Security Council and the global developmental financial institutions, that he said, have previously under-prioritised developing nations. “Political parties are the powerful agents of social change,” he said.

Ramaphosa also reaffirmed the country’s belief that conflicts were best resolved through dialogue and negotiations. Recently, Ramaphosa led a delegation of African leaders on a peace mission to Kyiv and St Petersburg in an effort to mediate the conflict in June. He said the current war between Russia and Ukraine impacted the African continent in ways that required the interventions from various peace loving nations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the South Gauteng High Court ordered Ramaphosa to make public his “confidential” affidavit regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warrant of arrest. Ramaphosa filed the affidavit in response to an application by the Democratic Alliance seeking a declaratory order to compel the state to arrest Putin if he sets foot in South Africa for the BRICS Summit next month. In his now public affidavit, Ramaphosa said South Africa told the International Criminal Court that it had issues in executing the warrant of arrest for Putin and it cannot risk South Africa going into war with Russia.

Ramaphosa told the delegates at the Gala dinner on Tuesday night that advocating for peace "came very easily" to the African nations as it knows the devastating consequences of war. He said South Africa would continue in its mission to bring peace with dialogue in those countries.