BRICS Summit: Here are the road closures and rules for travel in Joburg

South Africa, in particular Johannesburg, will be abuzz over the next week as the 15th BRICS Summit is set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre from August 22 to August 24. While security has been beefed up to its maximum, residents and motorists in the City of Johannesburg have been advised that there would be limited access in areas surrounding the Sandton Convention Centre.

High density operations such as increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high police visibility on foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols would also be conducted. The South African National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTSA) reported that a Notice to all Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which restricts the airspace within two nautical miles and five thousand feet above sea level to the conference venue, between 8am on Sunday, August 20, to Thursday, August 24 at midnight. All flyers have also been advised that this is a strictly no drone zone. Those who are found to be operating drones in the vicinity would be in breach of the restriction imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority and as such, steps will be taken against those who transgress, it warned.

Those operating businesses and those who reside near the Sandton Convention Centre have been advised of the following road closures from Sunday, August 20 at 8am to Thursday, August 24 at midnight. – Corner Maude and West Streets will be closed – Corner West Street and Alice Lane will be closed

– Corner Alice Lane and 5th Street will be closed On Wednesday, August 23 from 3pm to midnight Those operating businesses and residing along the Midrand Gallagher Estate are advised on the following road closures:

– Gallagher Avenue and Richards Drive – Richards Drive traffic circle – Johnnic and Lupton Street