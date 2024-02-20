Bring it on! Opposition parties implore voters to vote the ANC out of power on May 29

Political parties have welcomed the announcement of the election date by President Cyril Ramaphosa and said the polls will decide the next government. Ramaphosa announced May 29 as the election date.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Rise Mzansi, ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) said this was the time for voters to make changes in the ballot. The EFF said the governing African National Congress (ANC) has failed to deliver services to the people of South Africa. “It is under this government that our railways, our ports and our ability to generate a reliable and dependable supply of electricity has all but collapsed and our nation is in trillions of debt to the West,” said the EFF.

It said crime was out of control and corruption has increased. The IFP said the election will bring changes to the country once the governing ANC was removed from power. IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the May elections would be a poignant moment for the country.

The party will now drum up support ahead of the elections in May. “The IFP views May 29, 2024 as a day of freedom for the country, to finally free itself from the clutches of an ANC government that has only delivered, poverty, unemployment, underdevelopment, and widespread corruption,” said Hlengwa. DA leader John Steenhuisen said voters have to rescue South Africa from the ANC on May 29. In his emailed media statement, the DA pronounced ‘bring it on!’.

Steenhuisen, who launched his party’s manifesto at the Union Buildings over the weekend, said their manifesto lays out a vision for South Africa, He said they want to put an end to 30 years of ANC rule in the country. “This election is a turning point for South Africa, and it comes at a time when our nation needs it the most in three decades. The DA is fully prepared for the challenge ahead, and we are all-systems-go for the May 29 date. The DA is ready to fight this election, so South African can win,” said Steenhuisen.

Rise Mzansi said it will contest the elections in all nine provinces in May. Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi implored voters to exercise their right in this election by voting against a government that has not delivered. “The announcement also begins the countdown to a monumental election. In this election nothing is guaranteed, especially for the political establishment, which has shown little respect for voters over the last 15 years, hence their vulnerability nationally, as well as in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Democratic regime change can and will happen,” said Zibi.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said they were ready for the elections. He said the party has been on an election campaign to remove the ANC from power. He said by-election results have shown that the party continues to grow.