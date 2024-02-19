Long ballot paper could be double-sided

Durban — As the number of contestants for the upcoming elections grows, resulting in lengthy and complicated ballot papers, voters would need to be educated on how to navigate the document, according to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). IEC deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery said a powerful platform would be required to fulfil the task. “Voters must be assisted by the media and ourselves as the commission by showing them what the ballot paper looks like, and how long it is likely to be. Maybe it will be two pages or double-sided,” he said.

The introduction of independent candidates for the first time was likely to further complicate the voting process. According to the IEC website, unlike in the previous national and provincial elections, voters will be issued with three papers, one for an independent candidate or party in the provincial legislature, another one to cast a vote for the 200 regional seats contested by independent candidates and political parties, and another to cast a vote for the 200 compensatory seats for political parties. Mosery said out of about 600 parties on the IEC’s database, more than 380 were likely to contest the elections. “They must comply by giving us notice to contest, a list of their candidates and pay the required deposit.”

Only the IEC would be able to inform the public about the number of contesting parties and independent candidates when the nomination period was closed. “We will bring those details to the voter and inform the voter so that when the voter is at the ballot box, they are sufficiently informed and able to make their choice,” said Mosery. President Cyril Ramaphosa would soon announce the election date, which must be held between May and August, he said.