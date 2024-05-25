Business people and entertainers back ANC ahead of May 29 elections

Mama Joy, Vivian Reddy, Lillian Dube, Mara Louw, Marks Maponyane and a number of other famous faces were among some of the people who are backing the governing ANC to stay in power beyond the elections on Wednesday. The African National Congress is this weekend making it's final push in it's bid to remain in power after voting day on Wednesday.

On Friday, the party held an endorsement ceremony at the Sandton Convention Centre, with the who's who of the arts, sports, business, entertainment and professional sectors publicly backing the ANC. The ANC is expected to host its final Siyanqoba elections rally on Saturday at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg. One of those backing the ANC is Durban businessman Vivian Reddy, a close friend of former president Jacob Zuma, who has since formed the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party.

Without naming Zuma, Reddy said they would remain friends, but he was staying firm in his support for the ANC. “For those that don't know me, I'm not Visvin Reddy of the MK Party, I am Vivian Reddy... “I have very influential friends who have created their own political parties, that's their democratic right and I respect that and they will still be my friends like so many other leaders of opposition parties, but I do not have blind loyalty.

“For me, I will be voting with my conscience, which says let's give the ANC another chance and I don't believe coalitions no matter how well intended will work. “We as business want economic stability and continuity and it's only the ANC that can give us that stability,” said Reddy. He said he had backed the ANC publicly since 1990 and he would “continue to do so” as “the ANC gave us our freedom and it's economic policies made it possible for me to open casinos and joint ventures with international business and by doing so, I created thousands of job opportunities”.

Another business leader, Smangele Nkosi, who is the general manager of a global IT company, said she was voting ANC because it had overseen the economy grow from $120bn in 1994 to $399bn today, while providing economic inclusion through policies such as BEE. Former goalscorer Marks Maponyane, who starred for both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, said “people have opinions, but examples change the world, the ANC has set examples we can see, but you can still do better”. Noxolo Mseleku, a jeweller and the owner of Elegante, presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a gift and said dreams of an African child were possible because of the party.

Traditional healer and TV star Gogo Skhotheni said she was not going to allow herself to vote for angry political parties. Meanwhile, Sebabatso Molefi, who put the insurer Old Mutual on blast in March over a non-payment of a R3 million pension fund, also took to social media site X to share with her followers that she was among those backing the ANC these elections. My name is Sebabatso Molefi.



I am 29 years old and I will be voting for the ANC on 29 May 2024. 🖤💛💚#VoteANC29May



— Seba (@Seba_S_M) May 24, 2024 Ramaphosa is expected to address the ANC’s Siyanqoba Rally at midday, while EFF leader Julius Malema is also expected to deliver the red berets final elections rally in Polokwane. Over 20 million South Africans are expected to cast their votes in the May 29 elections on Wednesday with many polls and surveys predicting the governing ANC to dip below 50% for the first time since 1994. However, the ANC leadership has been defiant, saying they would secure an outright majority win in these elections.