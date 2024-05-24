'I can smell victory’: Ramaphosa says ANC will win 2024 elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa said opposition parties will leave with their "tails tucked tightly between the rear legs" after suffering clear defeat by the African National Congress (ANC) in the elections. Ramaphosa said his party will win the elections, whether they like it or not.

"As I am here, I can already smell the sweet smell of victory ... a very sweet aroma all around. They will know us very well tomorrow," he said. He joined hundreds of young people on Friday for the ANC Youth League’s Democracy ‘Big Walk’ which took place on Vilakazi Street in Soweto ahead of the party's Siyanqoba rally on Saturday. According to the ANC, the big walk was in line with the 30 years of freedom celebrated by it and the country at large.

The ANC will hold what they described as the "decisive victory" election rally at the FNB Stadium in Soweto. This will take place a just days before the 2024 national and provincial elections on May 29. Addressing the crowd, Ramaphosa said Saturday’s rally will speak to issues facing the youth and also ensure that they are dealt with permanently.

He claimed to have listened to the people's outcry and said their rally would provide a clear direction. "We want to take this country forward. It must not be stuck in unemployment and we want our young people to be employed," he said. Ramaphosa said this time around if ANC is elected, people over the age of 35 will also be considered in terms of being employed.