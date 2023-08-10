Cabinet condemns violence in Cape Town taxi strike

Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, Khumbudzo Nsthavheni, says the Cabinet has condemned acts of violence in Cape Town following the taxi strike. She said they urge all parties to sit around the table and find an amicable solution so that the situation will return back to normal.

She said this was also expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he addressed the Women’s Day celebrations in Pretoria. Ntshavheni, who was briefing the media yesterday (Thursday) after the Cabinet meeting, said they have also asked Minister of Transport Sindi Chikunga to look at the laws used by the City of Cape Town and whether they were in line with national laws. If they were contradictory to national laws they should be removed.

The City of Cape Town was meeting with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on yesterday to find a solution to the crisis. Ntshavheni said Cabinet was concerned about the situation in Cape Town and the violence that has occurred. They want both Santaco and the municipality to negotiate and reach an agreement.

“Cabinet condemns the violence and anarchy in Cape Town and has called on Santaco to ensure its protest action is peaceful and does not interfere with the rights of others. Yesterday, the president made a call to all the parties to go to the negotiating table and we are pleased that in the last 48 hours there were no violent incidents reported. “However, Cabinet directed that the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies bring the violence situation under control to allow residents safe movement to school, work and their normal daily activities. “Cabinet was also briefed about the City of Cape Town’s imposing of operating conditions, which are at variance with both the National Road Traffic Act, as well as the National Land Traffic Act, which regulate the traffic offences and applicable penalties including the impounding of vehicles.