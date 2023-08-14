Call to review government-subsidised housing policy to free women from abusers and exes

As the country continues to commemorate Women’s Month in August, the Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has called for a policy review on joint home ownership to respond to particularly cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) or divorce in relation to fully government-subsidised homes. The current policy on the fully government-subsidised homes’ programme, also known as Breaking New Ground (BNG) stipulates that government cannot grant a subsidy to the same person more than once.

Minister Kubayi said it was concerning that some women have been disqualified because their names were added as housing beneficiaries alongside their partners, and it remained so post-separation or divorce. "A government that cares has an obligation to respond to women’s pressing needs. This includes reviewing our policies in response to today’s challenges facing our nation, such as GBV, which compels women to flee unsafe and abusive households to protect themselves and their children," she said. In commemorating Women’s Month, under the theme: "Accelerating Socio-Economic Opportunities for Women Empowerment", the Minister commended women’s contribution to housing the nation through the provision of sustainable human settlements.

She paid tribute to a generation of women who broke barriers for future generations and laid the foundation to fight for gender equality. However, she said that while women have played an active role in the sector, there is still extensive work to be done to ensure that women enjoy equal economic opportunities as their male counterparts. "We must be deliberate about transformation. I call upon Provinces to use this month to reflect on how much has been done to enable women to access at least 40% of work opportunities. Let us use this month to change the status quo. We must walk tall in their footsteps and wage the struggle for gender equality with courage and determination," said Minister Kubayi.