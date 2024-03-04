Cape cop accused of stealing 15 guns at police stations faces internal SAPS probe

Police Minister Bheki Cele says a police officer was arrested for stealing 15 firearms at Mitchells Plain police station in Cape Town.

Cele said while the officer appeared in court, there was an internal disciplinary action taken against him.

The police have been faced by theft of firearms at police stations in the recent past. Cele revealed earlier this year that 350 firearms have been stolen at police stations in the last four years.

The minister said the firearms were stolen in November last year and the officer implicated in the theft has already appeared in court.