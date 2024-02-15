Police officer in court over theft of firearms in his safe keeping

A police sergeant arrested for theft of firearms, will appear in court again next week for a warrant of arrest enquiry. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said Michael Mkhululi Wawini, 41, was arrested by the Bellville based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on Wednesday.

“It is reported that during 2018, four members from Public Order Police reported off-duty after performing duties. Three of the members handed over their firearms to Wawini for safe keeping. Upon returning for duty, Wawini told the members that his state vehicle was broken into and their firearms were stolen. “It was, however, established that he never notified police of the alleged crime scene. A negligent loss of firearm was subsequently opened against Wawini. He was charged with theft of firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act, Act 60 of 2000. On June 7, 2023, the accused failed to attend court and a warrant of arrest was issued,” said Vukubi. Wawini appeared in court on Wednesday and the matter was postponed to February 21.

Vukubi said: “The provincial head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major-General Mathipa Makgato, expressed disappointment that an officer of the law, who is mandated to serve and protect the citizens of this country with pride and dignity, finds himself on the wrong side of the law.” Meanwhile, in another arrest made by the Hawks, Vukubi said members of Bellville-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on Wednesday, arrested a 28-year-old suspect for fraud. “It is alleged that he submitted false documentation to Halfway Ford in Goodwood for vehicle finance on a Ford Ranger to the value of R679 895. During investigation, the suspect incriminated himself and implicated other role players who are subjects of the investigation. He was subsequently arrested and more arrests are imminent.